USD/JPY: consolidating near 114.00, waiting for US traders

USD/JPY Current price: 113.83

Yen weak after Japan's snap election resulted in Abe's victory.

Mayor resistance at 114.40, where the pair topped in May and July.

The USD/JPY pair gapped higher at the weekly opening as PM's Abe won the snap election that took place over the weekend. The Japanese currency weakened on speculation that the ongoing easing monetary policy bias will persist for longer, with the pair hitting 114.09 before retreating modestly, to spent the rest of the day a handful of pips below the 114.00 level. The gap remains unfilled ahead of the US opening, although it's just 30 pips away from the current level, and overall the short-term picture is still positive, with the price well above its 100 and 200 SMAs, both gaining upward traction and the Momentum indicator heading north within positive territory. The RSI indicator in the same chart consolidates around 68, reflecting the ongoing price action rather than giving clues on what's next for the pair. Another leg higher through the mentioned daily high should lead to an advance towards the 114.40 region, where the pair topped in May and July. A break above the level, not likely for today, should result in an extension towards the 115.00 level during the upcoming sessions.

Support levels: 112.80 112.45 112.00

Resistance levels: 113.10 113.45 113.90

