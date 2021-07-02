The USD/JPY has formed a flat top ascending triangle. We should see a breakout to either side of the market.
The breakout should happen either before or after the NFP. But the move will gain momentum after the NFP. Breakout below 111.50 should target 111.15. Breakout above 111.65 should target 112.00. Have in mind that any deviation from the forecast NFP numbers might bring additional volatility.
The analysis has been done with the CAMMACD.Core System.
