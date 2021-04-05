USD/JPY – EUR/JPY – CAD/JPY

USDJPY consolidates as predicted & we bottomed exactly at first support at110.40/30.

EURJPY edges higher to 130.31.

CADJPY forming a small head & shoulders on the 1 hour chart with neckline at8785/75. A break below here can target good support at 8750/40.

Daily analysis

USDJPY longer term outlook remains positive but we are consolidating gains inoverbought conditions. The downside should be limited with support at 110.40/30 &110.00/109.90. Stop below 110.70.

Minor resistance at 110.70/85. A break above 111.00 (expected eventually) targets111.40/50 & 111.65/75.

EURJPY crawls higher to the next target of 130.15/20 (& held 130.30) before a retestof the March high at 130.55/65.

First support at 130/129.90 then 129.70/60 again today.

CADJPY a break below 8775 targets good support at 8750/40. Watch for a low for theday. Stops below 8730

A break above 8830 in the bull trend however targets 8845/50 & 8885/95.

Chart