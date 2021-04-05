USD/JPY – EUR/JPY – CAD/JPY
USDJPY consolidates as predicted & we bottomed exactly at first support at110.40/30.
EURJPY edges higher to 130.31.
CADJPY forming a small head & shoulders on the 1 hour chart with neckline at8785/75. A break below here can target good support at 8750/40.
Daily analysis
USDJPY longer term outlook remains positive but we are consolidating gains inoverbought conditions. The downside should be limited with support at 110.40/30 &110.00/109.90. Stop below 110.70.
Minor resistance at 110.70/85. A break above 111.00 (expected eventually) targets111.40/50 & 111.65/75.
EURJPY crawls higher to the next target of 130.15/20 (& held 130.30) before a retestof the March high at 130.55/65.
First support at 130/129.90 then 129.70/60 again today.
CADJPY a break below 8775 targets good support at 8750/40. Watch for a low for theday. Stops below 8730
A break above 8830 in the bull trend however targets 8845/50 & 8885/95.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
