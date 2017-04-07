USD/JPY: comfortable above 113.00, little expected for today

USD/JPY Current price: 113.19

The Japanese yen gained some ground overnight, resulting in the USD/JPY pair falling down to 112.73, as risk sentiment deteriorated on news North Korea performed another missile test, claiming it was an intercontinental ballistic one with a minimum range of around 5,5000 km., which is suspected to have landed in the Japanese sea. The pair however bounced from the mentioned low, recovering up to the current 113.20 region, as US Treasury yields continued advancing. The pair seems now comfortable above the 113.00 level, but lacks directional strength according to intraday charts, amid decreasing volumes with the US on holidays. Nevertheless, the technical stance remains positive, as the price has held above a Fibonacci support, and well above its 100 and 200 SMAs, whilst technical indicators consolidate well into positive territory. The weekly high was set at 113.46, being now the level to surpass to confirm additional gains towards the 114.40 region, probably not today, but for the next sessions.

Support levels: 112.80 112.40 112.00

Resistance levels: 113.45 113.90 114.40

View Live Chart for the USD/JPY