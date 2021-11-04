In this live forex swing trading idea we cover the forex breakout strategy for USD/JPY live forex swing trade we took this week. We covered the entry, exit reasons, and management for USD/JPY swing trade and the importance of psychology in trading forex. On this forex pair, we looked to buy the USD against the JPY as we saw the price action is clearly pointing out there is a possible continuation higher.
If price action is saying we have a clear forex trend, we want to look for possible price action patterns after price bounce from major forex support zones. If price action looks nice we want to look for a clear forex swing trade, day trade, or scalping opportunities, depending on your trading style and trading strategy, plan.
This live forex swing trading video on USD/JPY covers the trading psychology mindset and trading management for our swing forex trade after price bounced from support and showed us possible bullish forex price action momentum. Risk management and trading psychology are major keys to staying consistently profitable forex traders.
Check this live USD/JPY forex swing trade, management, and forex breakout strategy video to improve your trading process. When you will learn this forex breakout trading strategy, the technique you will be able to find forex swing trades (or day trades) consistently on a week to week basis. In this live forex swing trade video, you will also learn very important tips on your trading psychology and mindset for your long-term forex trading success. In this live forex swing trade video, we discussed the reason behind taking this USD/JPY forex swing trade, forex breakout trading strategy, a top-down approach using the price action, support & resistance zones, timing, and most importantly - trading psychology and risk management. Without those two you will not be able to succeed as a trader. Remember this!
Forex trading has large potential rewards, but also large potential risk. You must be aware of the risks and be willing to accept them in order to invest in the fx market. Don’t trade with money you can’t afford to lose. You must be aware of the risks of investing in forex and be willing to accept them in order to trade in these markets. Forex trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Please do not trade with borrowed money or money you cannot afford to lose. We will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from the use of or reliance on such information. Weekly forex outlook opinions on this page are for informational purposes only and are not investment advice. You should do your own research before making any investment decisions and take full responsibility for your own results, performance.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes around 1.1550 after testing the year low
EUR/USD bounced from a daily low at 1.1527, but remains pressured in the 1.1550 area on the broad-based dollar’s strength. Weaker yields amid policymakers from around the world down talking inflation-related concerns, had no impact on the greenback.
GBP/USD extends post-BOE slump to 1.3470
GBP/USD came under strong bearish pressure after the Bank of England decided to leave its policy rate unchanged at 0.1% while downplaying inflation concerns. Dollar’s strength and a dismal equities behavior add to the bearish case.
Gold back to its comfort zone ahead of 1,800
Gold prices soared to fresh weekly highs, with spot hitting an intraday high of $1,798.90 a troy ounce. The bright metal jumped following the Bank of England monetary policy announcement, as the UK central bank decided to keep rates and the APP unchanged.
Dogecoin and Shiba Inu at war as Binance, Crypto.com add SHIB-DOGE trading pair
Dogecoin and Dogecoin-killer Shiba Inu tokens rank among the highest traded cryptocurrencies on Indian cryptocurrency exchanges. DOGE and SHIB rivalry ensues with the addition of SHIB-DOGE trading pairs on spot exchanges.
Dovish surprises force yields lower
Stock markets are making small gains as we move towards the end of the week, as investors digest the latest policy decisions from the Fed and BoE and look ahead to tomorrow's jobs report.