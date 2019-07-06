USD/JPY Current price: 108.57

US economy expected to have added 185K new jobs in May.

Japanese economy still 'worsening' according to the Japanese Cabinet Office.

The USD/JPY pair trades around 108.60 and at weekly highs as, late Thursday, the greenback found some demand on a better market sentiment, with Wall Street rallying to a fresh two-week high, in detriment of the safe-haven´s yen. The bullish potential of the pair, however, was limited by depressed Treasury yields, which so far, spent the week consolidating near the 20-month lows reached late last week. Also weighing on the Yen, the April Leading Index was estimated at 95.5, below the expected 96.1 indicating that the local economy is still 'worsening' according to the Cabinet Office. The Coincident Index, on the other hand, rose 0.8 points to 101.9.

As most major rivals, the pair is confined to a tight consolidative range ahead of the US Nonfarm Payroll report to be released later today. The US is expected to have added 185K new jobs in May, while the unemployment rate is seen steady at 3.6%, a 49-year low. Average hourly earnings are forecasted to have risen by 0.03% MoM, and by 3.2% YoY, little changed from the previous month readings. Mixed hints ahead of the release keep speculative interest side-lined.

From a technical point of view, the pair is challenging a key resistance, the 38.2% retracement of its latest daily slide at 108.60, the immediate resistance. The short-term picture is bullish, as, in the 4 hours chart, the pair is advancing above a mild-bullish 20 SMA, which nears the 23.6% retracement of the mentioned decline at 108.30, while technical indicators head north within bullish ground. Nevertheless, the upcoming direction will depend on how the market assesses the employment's report outcome, and how it could affect odds for a rate cut.

Suport levels: 108.25 107.90 107.55

Resistance levels: 108.60 109.00 109.40

