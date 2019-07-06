USD/JPY Current price: 108.57
- US economy expected to have added 185K new jobs in May.
- Japanese economy still 'worsening' according to the Japanese Cabinet Office.
The USD/JPY pair trades around 108.60 and at weekly highs as, late Thursday, the greenback found some demand on a better market sentiment, with Wall Street rallying to a fresh two-week high, in detriment of the safe-haven´s yen. The bullish potential of the pair, however, was limited by depressed Treasury yields, which so far, spent the week consolidating near the 20-month lows reached late last week. Also weighing on the Yen, the April Leading Index was estimated at 95.5, below the expected 96.1 indicating that the local economy is still 'worsening' according to the Cabinet Office. The Coincident Index, on the other hand, rose 0.8 points to 101.9.
As most major rivals, the pair is confined to a tight consolidative range ahead of the US Nonfarm Payroll report to be released later today. The US is expected to have added 185K new jobs in May, while the unemployment rate is seen steady at 3.6%, a 49-year low. Average hourly earnings are forecasted to have risen by 0.03% MoM, and by 3.2% YoY, little changed from the previous month readings. Mixed hints ahead of the release keep speculative interest side-lined.
From a technical point of view, the pair is challenging a key resistance, the 38.2% retracement of its latest daily slide at 108.60, the immediate resistance. The short-term picture is bullish, as, in the 4 hours chart, the pair is advancing above a mild-bullish 20 SMA, which nears the 23.6% retracement of the mentioned decline at 108.30, while technical indicators head north within bullish ground. Nevertheless, the upcoming direction will depend on how the market assesses the employment's report outcome, and how it could affect odds for a rate cut.
Suport levels: 108.25 107.90 107.55
Resistance levels: 108.60 109.00 109.40
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends rally, hits fresh two-month highs
The shared currency keeps benefiting from its counterpart weakness after the NFP report missed forecasts in all of its lines. EUR/USD reaches 1.1340 as speculative interest keeps pricing in an upcoming rate cut in the US.
GBP/USD extends weekly gains beyond 1.2750
The GBP/USD pair trades above 1.2750 as the greenback can't recover from a dismal NFP report which fueled odds for a rate cut. UK PM has officially resigned as party leader, political turmoil ahead.
USD/JPY plummets below 108 after disappointing NFP figures
NFP comes in at 75K in May to miss the market expectation of 185K. US Dollar Index falls off a cliff following the dismal jobs data. 10-year US T-bond yield drops on heightened odds of Fed rate cuts.
Cryptos seem set for a bullish weekend rally as Facebook´s Globalcoin-Libra is growing
Cryptocurrencies have been gradually recovering as news about Facebook's globalcoin have dominated. Technical levels show how cryptos are well-supported and may eye a higher target. Here are the levels to watch according to the Confluence Detector.
Gold eases from 3-1/2 month tops, still well bid near $1340 level
Gold picked up the pace during the early North-American session and jumped to fresh 3-1/2 month tops, around the $1345 region in the last hour, albeit retreated a bit thereafter.