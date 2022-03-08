The USD/JPY pair rallies as the Dollar Index stays higher and the Japanese Yen Futures plunges. The price stands at 115.74 at the time of writing, right below the 115.76 static resistance. Today, the Japanese yen was punished by the Japanese economic data. The Economy Watchers Sentiment was reported at 37.7 points versus 38.1 expected, the Current Account dropped unexpectedly lower from 0.81T to 0.19T below 0.33T estimates, while the Bank Lending surged by 0.4% versus 0.6% forecasts.
From the technical point of view, the USD/JPY pair moves sideways between 115.76 and 114.71 levels. Now, it challenges the downtrend line, the triangle’s resistance and the 150% Fibonacci line which represent dynamic resistance levels. A valid breakout through these obstacles and above the 115.76 could confirm an upside continuation. False breakouts could signal that the leg higher is over and that the sellers could take the lead.
