USD/JPY: central banks' imbalances favoring the upside

USD/JPY Current price: 111.47

The USD/JPY pair trades at its highest for the week around 111.50 ahead of Wall Street's opening, as a bounce in the USD index and Treasury yields put the yen under moderate pressure. The index, however, is coming back from a fresh 1-year low, whilst yields recovered marginally after nearing this year lows, far from looking promising for USD/JPY bulls. The Bank of Japan replaced two of its board member with Goshi Kataoka and Hitoshi Suzuki, who quickly hit the wires backing Kuroda's stance. The two leaving members were opposing the current easing policy, which means that Japanese stimulus is here to stay, therefore backing the ongoing yen weakness, anyway limited by the absence of demand for the USD. The short-term technical picture shows that the upward potential is limited, as in the 4 hours chart, the price is still below its 100 and 200 SMAs, while technical indicators aim higher, but still within negative territory. The immediate resistance is now at 111.60, the 50% retracement of the June/July advance, the level to surpass to confirm additional gains during the upcoming hours.

Support levels: 111.20 110.90 110.50

Resistance levels: 111.60 112.00 112.45

View Live Chart for the USD/JPY