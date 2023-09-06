Coach Covers The #Dollar, #SPX, USDMXN and Silver.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls toward 1.0700 after strong US PMI data
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and declined toward 1.0700 in the American session. The US Dollar started to gather strength and weighed on the pair after the US data showed that the business activity in the service sector expanded at a healthy pace in August.
GBP/USD tests 1.2500 after US data, BoE commentary
GBP/USD fell below 1.2500 for the first time since mid-June on Wednesday. The broad US Dollar strength on better-than-expected August ISM Services PMI data and the renewed Pound Sterling weakness following cautious comments from BoE officials force the pair to stay on the back foot.
Gold trades in red near $1,920 as US yields push higher
Following a quiet Asian session, Gold price retreated to the $1,920 area in the second half of the day. Following the upbeat ISM Services PMI data from the US, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield rose toward 4.3%, causing XAU/USD to push lower.
Dogecoin likely in the accumulation phase with 20% DOGE wallets sitting on unrealized profits
Pseudonymous technical analyst, Poseidon, concluded that Dogecoin price is likely in its accumulation phase after analyzing the monthly, weekly and daily charts.
Dow Jones Industrial Average Forecast: Higher oil prices send index lower
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 0.56% on Tuesday in the week’s first outing after the Labor Day market close. On Wednesday, Dow futures continue to slide alongside the entire US equity market.