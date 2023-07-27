USD/JPY: Can we expect the pair to rise up to its resistance level of ¥140.20?

Share:

Looking at USDJPY’s chart, we can see that although USD was losing ground over JPY, after last night’s FED interest rate decision on hiking by another 25 bps, USD has started to rise, with the FX pair to be currently traded at ¥140.20. Today, if it holds it above the support level which is located at around ¥140, then we could expect it to further rise towards the resistance level at around ¥141.30, otherwise it should test yesterday’s lows.