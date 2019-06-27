USD/JPY Current price: 108.14
- USD/JPY regained the 108.00 level as market mood flipped to risk-on following US-China trade truce.
- The US will release today the final version of Q1 GDP, seen unchanged at 3.1%.
A much better market mood has helped the USD/JPY pair recover above the 108.00 mark this Thursday, as the US and China have agreed to a tentative trade truce ahead of the G-20 meeting between the leaders of both countries. The truce implies that the next round of US tariffs will be put on hold, at least for now. The news put the markets on risk-on with equities firmly up in Asia, although European ones are struggling to advance. Also, government debt eased, with yields rebounding from near multi-year lows, reflecting decreasing demand for high-yielding assets.
Data coming from Japan was mostly encouraging as Retail Trade increased by 0.3% MoM, beating the market’s expectations, and by 1.2% YoY, in line with analysts’ forecast. Large Retailers’ Sales in the same month decreased by less than anticipated, down by 0.5% vs. the -1.2% forecast. Later today, the US will release the final revision of Q1 GDP, anticipated to remain unchanged at 3.1%. The country will also release weekly unemployment figures and May Pending Home Sales.
From a technical point of view, the pair is short-term bullish, now advancing above the 61.8% retracement of its latest daily decline, the immediate support at 107.95. In the 4 hours chart, the pair is firmly advancing above a now bullish 20 SMA, while struggling to overcome a directionless 100 SMA. Technical indicators in the chart have partially lost their strength upward near overbought levels, but are far from suggesting upward exhaustion. A break through 108.20 should expose the top of the range at 108.67.
Support levels: 107.50 107.10 106.75
Resistance levels: 108.20 108.65 109.00
