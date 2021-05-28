USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, CAD/JPY
USDJPY beat 109.20 for a buy signal.
EURJPY beats 6-year trend line resistance at 133.05/25 for a buy signal initially targeting 134.00/10 & 134.35/45.
CADJPY finally finds some direction as we beat 9070.
Daily analysis
USDJPY beat 109.20 to test 4 year trend line resistance at 109.65/75 & we are holding above here. Bulls now need a break above 110.10 for another buy signal initially targeting 110.20/30 & 110.80/90.
First support at 109.10/00.
EURJPY finally beats 6-year trend line resistance at 133.05/25 for a buy signal initially targeting 134.00/10 & 134.35/45, perhaps as far as 134.85/95.
Bulls need the pair to close this week above support at 133.10/00.
CADJPY ends the consolidation phase with a break above 9073 to continue the bull trend targeting 9120/30 & 9140/45.
First support at 9070/60 of course. The last line of defense for bulls is at 9030/20. A weekly close below here would be more negative for next week.
