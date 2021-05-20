USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, CAD/JPY

USDJPY crashed 70 pips from 109.25/15 but shot higher from 20 pips below 4 month trend line support at 108.85/75.

EURJPY shorts at 6 year trend line resistance at 133.05/25 look likely to work today.

CADJPY bulls must hold prices above 14 year 38.2% Fibonacci resistance at 9030.

Daily analysis

USDJPY best support for today at 109.00/108.90. Longs need stops below 108.80. A break lower to retests yesterday’s low at 108.58/55, perhaps as far as 108.40/30.

Bulls need prices above 109.30 to test 4 year trend line resistance at 109.65/75. A break above 109.85 is a buy signal targeting 110.20/30 & 110.80/90.

EURJPY has run in to 6 year trend line resistance at 133.05/25. Shorts need stops above 133.55. A break higher is a buy signal initially targeting 134.00/10.

Shorts at 133.05/25 target minor support at 132.70/60 with best support at 132.25/15 today. Longs need stops below 132.00.

CADJPY must hold above 14 year 38.2% Fibonacci level of 9030 for bulls to remain in control, initially targeting 9080/85, 9120/30 & 9140/45.

Failure to hold above 9000 increases risks to the downside initially targeting 8960/55 (we bottomed exactly here yesterday) & important 14 year trend line support at 8900/8880.

Chart