USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, CAD/JPY
USDJPY crashed 70 pips from 109.25/15 but shot higher from 20 pips below 4 month trend line support at 108.85/75.
EURJPY shorts at 6 year trend line resistance at 133.05/25 look likely to work today.
CADJPY bulls must hold prices above 14 year 38.2% Fibonacci resistance at 9030.
Daily analysis
USDJPY best support for today at 109.00/108.90. Longs need stops below 108.80. A break lower to retests yesterday’s low at 108.58/55, perhaps as far as 108.40/30.
Bulls need prices above 109.30 to test 4 year trend line resistance at 109.65/75. A break above 109.85 is a buy signal targeting 110.20/30 & 110.80/90.
EURJPY has run in to 6 year trend line resistance at 133.05/25. Shorts need stops above 133.55. A break higher is a buy signal initially targeting 134.00/10.
Shorts at 133.05/25 target minor support at 132.70/60 with best support at 132.25/15 today. Longs need stops below 132.00.
CADJPY must hold above 14 year 38.2% Fibonacci level of 9030 for bulls to remain in control, initially targeting 9080/85, 9120/30 & 9140/45.
Failure to hold above 9000 increases risks to the downside initially targeting 8960/55 (we bottomed exactly here yesterday) & important 14 year trend line support at 8900/8880.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
