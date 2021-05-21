USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, CAD/JPY

USDJPY unable to beat 109.30 as we hold a range of fewer than 100 pips all this week. Holding below 109.00/108.90 should be a sell signal for today – if we are going to move at all!

EURJPY we wrote: shorts at 6-year trend line resistance at 133.05/25 look likely to work today.

The pair did trade lower but bottomed exactly at first support at 132.70/60.

CADJPY bulls must hold prices above 14 years 38.2% Fibonacci resistance at 9030. We have held a range of fewer than 120 pips all this week.

Daily analysis

USDJPY holding below 109.00/108.90 targets this week’s low at 108.58/55, perhaps as far as 108.40/30.

Bulls need prices above 109.15 for a more positive outlook, to test 4 year trend line resistance at 109.65/75. A break above 109.85 is a buy signal targeting 110.20/30 &110.80/90.

EURJPY has run into 6-year trend line resistance at 133.05/25. Shorts need stops above 133.55. A break higher is a buy signal initially targeting 134.00/10.

Shorts at 133.05/25 target minor support at 132.70/60 (we bottomed here) with bestsupport at 132.25/15 today. Longs need stops below 132.00.

CADJPY must hold above 14 years 38.2% Fibonacci level of 9030 (we topped exactly where yesterday) for bulls to remain in control, initially targeting 9080/85, 9120/30 &9140/45.

Failure to hold above 9000 increases risks to the downside initially targeting 8960/55(we bottomed exactly here this week) & important 14-year trend line support at8900/8880.

