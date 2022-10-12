The current chart of the USDJPY pair shows the formation of a global impulse trend, which consists of cycle waves. In the last section of the chart, we see how confidently it creeps up in the cycle wave V, more precisely in its final part.
Wave V, apparently, takes the form of a 5-wave impulse ①-②-③-④-⑤ of the primary degree. In the specified impulse, the first four parts are finished.
Currently, we can expect the construction of the primary fifth wave, which takes the form of an intermediate impulse (1)-(2)-(3)-(4)-(5). The price in the final primary wave ⑤ may rise to 150.91.
At that price level, minor wave 5 will be at 76.4% of impulse 3.
An alternative scenario shows that the cycle wave V has already ended in the form of a primary impulse.
Thus, in the next coming trading weeks, we can expect a fall in the exchange rate and the formation of a new bearish trend.
It is assumed that a bearish impulse Ⓐ may form on the market in the near future, which will mark the beginning of a new 3-wave zigzag.
The upcoming decline may reach the area of 140.38, that is, the previous minimum of fluctuations, and then even lower.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD drops below 1.1000 on BoE headlines
GBP/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and declined below 1.1000 during the European trading hours on Wednesday. Reports suggesting that the BoE would end its emergency bond-buying programme on Friday as planned weigh on the British pound.
EUR/USD rises above 0.9700 ahead of Lagarde, Fed minutes
EUR/USD has climbed above the immediate hurdle of 0.9700 in early Europe. The risk profile is still averse while the US dollar is holding the recent upside. The focus shifts to Lagarde's speech, US inflation data and Fed minutes.
USD/JPY holds gains above 146.00, highest since 1998
USD/JPY is consolidating the latest upsurge to fresh 24-year highs near 146.40. Investors trade with caution, as the pair has surpassed the key 145.90 level, which was previously a trigger point for the Japanese intervention. US dollar extends uptrend ahead of Fed minutes.
Gold fades recovery below $1,700 as hawkish Fed bets precede FOMC Minutes
Gold price (XAU/USD) struggles to defend the first daily gains in six around $1,670 heading into Wednesday’s European session, as sluggish markets keep the metal bears hopeful ahead of the key Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Meeting Minutes.
Bitcoin: How will CPI affect the crypto markets?
Bitcoin price could see a minor run-up to retest the recent broken, bearish setup. This development is likely to influence Ethereum, Ripple and other altcoins to do the same. Regardless, investors need to stay focussed on the mid-term outlook, which is still pessimistic.