USD/JPY: bullish towards 114.50

After breaking through 113.00 late Monday, the USD/JPY pair gained upward momentum, heading into Wall Street opening just shy of 114.00. The advance was backed by a recovery in US-yields during the past American session, while overnight, BOJ's governor Kuroda said that he expects to meet the central bank's 2% percent inflation target within the next fiscal year if the BOJ continues with its current monetary easing, bringing speculation of tapering in Japan for the first time. There were no major macroeconomic news coming from the country, with market players now waiting for the BOJ Summary of Opinions, to be released during the next Asian session, which includes fresh projections on inflation and growth. From a technical point of view, the pair retains a bullish stance, although in the 4 hours chart, technical indicators have reached overbought levels, easing their upward strength. Nevertheless, a break above 114.00 opens doors for further advances towards 114.50, as the level stands for the 3.6% retracement of the November/December rally.

