USD/JPY: bullish extension not yet confirmed

The USD/JPY extended its advance up to 112.36, a fresh over 1 month high, but still with intraday limited volume, as investors remain in cautious mode. An early slide was contained by buying interest around 112.00 as the pair priced 111.95 before recovering ground. The technical outlook shows that the upside is favored, although there's no momentum at the beginning. In the 4 hours chart, the price remains far above its moving averages, with the 100 SMA extending its advance, but still far below the 200 SMA, whilst technical indicators hold within positive territory, but with no clear directional strength. Risk sentiment and US Treasury yields have been leading the way for most of the past two months, and beyond today's reaction to Fed's further gains on the pair will continue depending on those two factors.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.