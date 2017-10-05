USD/JPY: bullish, despite the latest pullback

The USD/JPY pair retreated from a multi-month high set at 114.32 late Tuesday, holding however around its daily opening and at the higher end of its Tuesday's range. The Japanese yen continues eyeing yields' behavior for direction, gaining some ground as US Treasury yields pulled back from Tuesday's highs, with the 10-year benchmark around 2.38% from 2.41%. From a technical point of view, the pair retains its bullish tone, as the 100 and 200 SMAs kept advancing below the current level, with the shortest accelerating above the largest and technical indicators aiming to regain the upside within positive territory, after correcting oversold conditions. Still the 114.50 Fibonacci resistance needs to give up, before the pair becomes actually bullish, something quite unlikely for this Wednesday and ahead of Friday's US inflation readings.

