USD/JPY: bullish channel favors the way higher
USD/JPY Current price: 114.32
The USD/JPY pair advanced up to 114.47 this Tuesday, its highest since mid March. The advance was limited, with no certain catalyst behind the move, but an extension of Monday's movement. The divergences between both central banks, with the Fed still in its way for a third rate hike this year alongside with the reduction of its balance sheet, and the BOJ reaffirming its stance to maintain easing, are the main reason of the latest advance, despite the dollar lost its appeal. The pair eased modestly from the mentioned high, as bond yields eased from their recent highs, but remain nearby, also on pause ahead of big US events later this week. The technical outlook is positive, with the pair developing within an ascendant channel since late June, and the 4 hours chart showing that the price remains above bullish moving averages whilst technical indicators resume their advances within positive territory, after correcting overbought conditions. The base of the channel stands today at 113.60, whilst renewed buying interest beyond the daily high should lead to an advance up to 115.30.
Support levels: 114.00 113.60 113.10
Resistance levels: 114.45 114.85 115.30
