USD/JPY has reached the top of the bullish trend channel again. The JPY weakness trend, however, is strong.
USD/JPY is showing multiple higher highs and higher lows. The bullish price swings are impulsive whereas the bearish ones are mostly corrective. What does this mean?
On the 1 hour chart, price action is looking for an immediate bullish breakout (green arrow). The target is aiming at the 107.50-107.75 zone.
Price action could break above the channel this time around. Let’s review.
Price charts and technical analysis
It confirms a bullish 5 wave pattern (purple) in a larger wave C.
The wave 5 (pink) is now testing the channel resistance and Wizz 7 target.
This zone could create a bearish correction such as a bear flag (orange arrows).
An immediate push higher could reach the round level at 107.50-107.75.
An uptrend continuation is expected (green arrow) towards Wizz 8 at 108.70 after the bull flag.
The uptrend remains valid as long as price action remains within the bullish channel.
Eventually a bull flag pattern (grey arrows) is expected.
This could complete wave 4 (grey).
The bullish breakout (blue arrow) should continue higher after wave 4 is completed.
The long-term 144-233 ema moving averages should act as support if price action retraces that deep.
Only a break below those EMAs places the uptrend in danger.
The analysis has been done with the ecs.SWAT method and ebook.
