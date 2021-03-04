USD/JPY has reached the top of the bullish trend channel again. The JPY weakness trend, however, is strong.

USD/JPY is showing multiple higher highs and higher lows. The bullish price swings are impulsive whereas the bearish ones are mostly corrective. What does this mean?

On the 1 hour chart, price action is looking for an immediate bullish breakout (green arrow). The target is aiming at the 107.50-107.75 zone.

Price action could break above the channel this time around. Let’s review.

Price charts and technical analysis

The USD/JPY is showing multiple higher highs and higher lows. The bullish price swings are impulsive whereas the bearish ones are mostly corrective. What does this mean?

It confirms a bullish 5 wave pattern (purple) in a larger wave C. The wave 5 (pink) is now testing the channel resistance and Wizz 7 target. This zone could create a bearish correction such as a bear flag (orange arrows). An immediate push higher could reach the round level at 107.50-107.75. An uptrend continuation is expected (green arrow) towards Wizz 8 at 108.70 after the bull flag. The uptrend remains valid as long as price action remains within the bullish channel.

On the 1 hour chart, price action is looking for an immediate bullish breakout (green arrow). The immediate target is aiming at the 107.50-107.75 zone.

Eventually a bull flag pattern (grey arrows) is expected. This could complete wave 4 (grey). The bullish breakout (blue arrow) should continue higher after wave 4 is completed. The long-term 144-233 ema moving averages should act as support if price action retraces that deep. Only a break below those EMAs places the uptrend in danger.

The analysis has been done with the ecs.SWAT method and ebook.