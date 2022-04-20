The BOJ's economic experiment in the 1990's was to Peg USD/JPY to the Money Supply and GDP. The success of Japan's economy caused wild volatility to the Money Supply and in turn to USD/JPY. The BOJ intervened 215 times in the foreign exchange market to lower USD 97% of every intervention at a cost of 300.98 billion.

A central bank intervention in foreign exchange markets was common from the 1980's to the days when intervention subsided post 2000. A central bank reaction always caused an equal reaction by other central banks.

As the BOJ intervened, the Fed intervened 32 times to raise USD at a cost of 8.4 billion and 48% of all transactions were against JPY.

The 1972 free float model was envisiooned as interest rates connected to exchange rate movements. While intervention was a complete failure (hillibrand and others), I argued over years the proper intervention was employed by interest rate changes to solidify and maintain the interest and exchange balance. To intervene without interest rate support must clearly be marked as intervention failure as seen over past decades by many central bank intervention failures.

August 2000, the BOJ raised interest rates to 0.25 and USD/JPY dropped. USD/JPY in 2010 was 89.00 at an interest rate of 3.54 then lowered to negative by 2015 while USD/JPY skyrocketed from 89 to 125 by 2015.

Japanese Call rates today are -0.016 and a lower USD/JPY exchange rate as opposed to yesterday's -0.019 and a higher USD/JPY. The BOJ's only avenue is a lower negative interest rate to drop USD/JPY. In negative interest rate terms, -0.016 is a raise to interest rates while -0.019 lowers rates.

From 1874 to 1897, USD/JPY traveled from parity at 1 to USD/JPY 2. During the Gold standard of 1930, USD/JPY dropped from 2.3255 to 2.0408 within the year 1930. When Japan left the Gold standard in 1931, USD/JPY dropped 30% in a month and 60% by year's end from 4.7619 to 3..3333 or 1, 4286 pips. (Ito).

An export embargo was in place and Japan's economy was in shambles. When the United States went off the gold standard, USD/JPY traded to 9.0909.

In hindsight, Japan's move was lift the export embargo particularly when Oil was crucial to the Japanese economy as imports would've lowered prices.

News announcements hit exchange rates immediately in the 1930's and just as many speculators were involved in markets as much as today's speculations. Each nation was a separate market as the day's trading events were realized in each nation separarely.

US markets responded to economic events in one way then Japan traded their own preferences. While US banks sold USD, Japan banks were buying Yen. Bids/ ASK spreads varied widely from market to market and nation to nation. Wire transfers were preferred methods of trade and trades were factored by pencil and paper much the same way as I factor by pen and paper.

At the start of free float trading in 1972, prices were obtained by a feed from New York much as the old stock exchange ticker tape revealed traded prices. No changes from the 1930's.

As the 1990's USD/JPY peg to GDP and the money supply caused wild volatility, Inflation suffered to a severe deflationary environment. The 1990's was termed the lost decade.

Japan's rich and volatile history is defined by 2 factors: destructive economics or a natural disaster such as the 1930's invasion of China then Manchuria, the war with Russia in 1905, the Katanya earthquake in 1923, the assassinations of the finance minister and other government ministers in the 1930's, USD/JPY peg to T Bills in the 1920's, Japanese Keiretsu's in the 1980's.

Research suggests Bretton Woods was the only period when USD/JPY was stable however in all other periods from 1900 and the start of the BOJ in 1871 to current day, USD/JPY was volatile. The pattern historically, USD/JPY sits idle for long periods then volatility hits temporarily then USD/JPY sit side again for long periods. USD/JPY waits on the explosion sure to come from Japan's natural disasters or economic slowdowns.