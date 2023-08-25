-
Tokyo Core CPI gains 2.8%, less than expected.
-
Powell and Ueda to speak at Jackson Hole symposium.
USD/JPY has posted small gains on Friday, enough to push above the symbolic 146 line. On the data calendar, Tokyo Core CPI dipped lower and Fed Chair Powell addresses the Jackson Hole Symposium later today.
Tokyo Core CPI eases to 2.8%
Japan released the Tokyo Core CPI earlier today. This is the first inflation release of the month, making it a key event. In August, Tokyo Core CPI rose 2.8% y/y, down from 3.0% in July and just under the consensus estimate of 2.9%. Despite the drop in inflation, the indicator has remained above the Bank of Japan’s 2% target for some fifteen months. Earlier in the month, the so-called “core-core index”, which excludes fresh food and energy, remained at 4.0%. This points to broad inflationary pressure and raises questions about the BoJ’s insistence that inflation is transient.
The BoJ has said it will not exit its ultra-loose monetary policy until wage growth rises enough to keep inflation sustainable around 2%. Still, the markets have been burned before by the BoJ making unexpected moves and are on guard for the BoJ tightening policy, especially with the yen at very low levels.
The markets are keeping a close eye on the Jackson Hole symposium, with Fed Chair Powell and BoJ Governor Ueda both attending. Powell delivers a key speech on Friday and Ueda will participate in a panel discussion on Saturday. If either one provides insights into future rate policy, it could mean some volatility from USD/JPY on Monday.
What does the Fed have planned? That depends on which Fed member is addressing the media. Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said on Thursday that he didn’t see a need to raise rates further, absent any unexpectedly poor data, but added that the Fed wouldn’t be lowering rates anytime soon. However, Boston Fed President Susan Collins said that rate increases might still be necessary. The Fed is likely to pause at the September meeting, but what happens after that is unclear.
USD/JPY technical
-
USD/JPY is facing resistance at 146.41, followed by 147.44.
-
There is support at 145.54 and 144.51.
This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily OANDA’s, its officers or directors. OANDA’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy apply. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. You could lose all of your deposited funds.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops toward 1.0750 after German IFO, Powell in focus
EUR/USD is extending losses toward 1.0750 after the downbeat Germany's IFO survey. The Euro is also undermined by a Reuters report suggesting that risks are skewed for an ECB pause in September. The US Dollar stays bid amid a cautious mood ahead of Powell's speech.
GBP/USD keeps losses below 1.2600, Powell eyed
GBP/USD is trading on the back foot below 1.2600 in the European session. The pair respects the broad US Dollar strength ahead of the central bankers’ showdown at the annual Jackson Hole Symposium. Reduced bets for a 6% BoE peak rate also add to the weight on Cable.
Gold positions for Jackson Hole speeches above $1,900 support
Gold Price reverses from a fortnightly high while consolidating the first weekly gains, so far, ahead of the top-tier central bankers’ speeches at the Jackson Hole Symposium. In doing so, the bright metal bears the burden of the recently firmer US Treasury bond yields and the USD.
PEPE founder doxxed on Twitter, following suspicious internal transfers, 16% decline in meme coin
PEPE meme coin’s founder was doxxed in a tweet by an NFT marketplace founder early on Friday morning. Jeremy Cahen, the founder of Not Larva Labs, revealed that Zachary Testa, a landscape photographer, has been doxxed as the founder of PEPE.
Jackson Hole Preview: Powell poised to keep markets on edge, three scenarios for the US Dollar Premium
"We're not in Kansas anymore" – this phrase from The Wizard of Oz reverberates across markets, which fear hawkish comments from the world's most powerful central banker.