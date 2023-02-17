The Japanese yen is down sharply on Friday. In the European session, USD/JPY is trading at 134.93, up 0.73%. The yen fell below 135 earlier today for the first time since December 23.
Solid US data sends the Dollar higher
The US dollar is broadly higher and has pummelled the yen, climbing 2.6% this week. Strong US numbers have boosted the dollar, as the Fed is likely to remain hawkish with the economy remaining strong. Retail sales impressed with a 3% gain earlier this week, and PPI and unemployment claims were both better than expected. Consumer inflation ticked lower but was stronger than expected. Is the disinflation process stalled?
The economy has proven to be surprisingly resilient to rising interest rates, leading to hopes for a soft landing or even a ‘no landing’. The Fed has been consistent in its message of ‘higher for longer’ with regard to rates, but the markets haven’t really been listening, assuming that the Fed would have to pivot and even cut rates later in the year. The stronger-than-expected releases, from nonfarm payrolls to inflation to retail sales have forced the markets to revise their stance and move closer to the Fed position that the terminal rate will be above 5%.
Fed speak remains hawkish
Fed member Mester said she saw a strong case for raising rates by 50 basis points at the last Fed meeting, a sign that the Fed could move away from the moderate 25-bp hikes if inflation isn’t falling quickly enough. Mester said that she didn’t see inflation falling to 2% until 2025, which points to a long disinflation process.
The depreciation of the yen will be raising eyebrows in Tokyo. The Bank of Japan and the Ministry of Finance have often voiced unease when the yen has plunged and this has led to currency interventions in order to prop up the yen. It’s a delicate time for the Bank of Japan, as Kozo Ueda is set to take over as Governor in April. If the yen continues to lose ground, we’re sure to hear warnings from the BoJ and the Ministry of Finance, possibly with threats of intervention.
USD/JPY technical
-
USD/JPY is testing resistance at 134.47. Above, there is resistance at 136.05.
-
There is support at 1.3355 and 1.3296.
This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily OANDA’s, its officers or directors. OANDA’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy apply. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. You could lose all of your deposited funds.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD slides toward 1.1900 after UK Retail Sales
GBP/USD is extending losses toward 1.1900 in the early European morning. The data from the UK showed that Retail Sales rose by 0.5% in January, compared to the market expectation for a decrease of 0.3%, but failed to help the Pound Sterling find demand.
EUR/USD drops toward 1.0600 amid notable USD demand
EUR/USD is dropping toward 1.0600, at its lowest level in six weeks in early Europe this Friday. The pair is undermined by a broadly firmer US Dollar amid rallying US Treasury bond yields and risk aversion. ECB and Federal Reserve speeches eyed.
Gold needs a weekly closing below $1,825 to target $1,800
Gold price is extending its three-day bearish momentum on Friday, following Thursday’s sharp reversal from near the $1,850 level. The buying interest around the United States Dollar (USD) remains unabated amid hawkish US Federal Reserve (Fed) expectations.
Ethereum deflation rate is accelerating by the day: Here’s what to expect from ETH price
Ethereum has turned deflationary since its transition to Proof-of-Stake. The altcoin’s issuance has been on a steady decline whilst its price, meanwhile, has cranked up to a five-month high.
No landing?
The equity marathon that kept going on for questionable reasons since Tuesday ended in tears yesterday, with the arrival of a new set of economic data that crushed the optimistic rhetoric of soft landing.