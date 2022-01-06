Overview
Watch the video for a summary of this week’s news releases and a complete Top Down Analysis of the USDJPY which has broken above the 115.51 weekly resistance level.
USD/JPY monthly
Monthly support at 114.72, resistance at 116.46 and 118.65.
The monthly chart is in an uptrend showing higher tops and bottoms. Price has broken above the 114.72 monthly resistance level.
USD/JPY weekly
Weekly support at 115.51, resistance at 116.46.
The weekly chart is in an uptrend. Price has broken above the 115.51 weekly resistance level.
Long term target 118.65 monthly resistance.
USD/JPY daily
Daily support at 115.51, resistance at 116.46.
The daily chart is in an uptrend. In the short term price is over extended having traded above 116.00.
Looking for price to retrace back to the 115.51 weekly support level. Price holding at the 115.51 weekly support level would present an ideal opportunity to buy for the next advance in line with the higher time frame uptrend.
Short term target 116.46 monthly resistance, long term target 118.65 monthly resistance.
Watch the video for a full break down of my analysis on how you could either trade this pair to the upside or downside, all depends on whether the 115.51 weekly support level holds or fails.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays in daily range above 1.1300 after dismal US PMI data
EUR/USD continues to trade in a tight channel a little above 1.1300 during the American session on Thursday. The data from Germany showed that the annual HICP edged lower to 5.7% in December as expected. In the US, the ISM Services PMI dropped to 62 from 69.1 and missed the market forecast of 66.9.
GBP/USD pares early losses, stays below 1.3550
GBP/USD seems to have found interim support near 1.3500 following the selloff that started in the Asian session. The pair trades in a relatively tight range below 1.3550 as the dollar struggles to gather strength after the disappointing ISM Services PMI data.
Gold is gaining bearish traction after a hawkish Fed
Spot gold is sharply lower, trading around $1,790 a troy ounce, as the dollar got a boost from an ultra-hawkish Fed late on Wednesday. The greenback extended gains particularly against the bright metal but gave back some ground across the FX board.
Dogecoin price fractal suggests DOGE could be due for an explosive 20% advance
Dogecoin price has been under a lot of pressure as it hovers around a crucial demand barrier, a breakdown of which could see a massive crash. However, the January 5 drop seems to have given rise to a fractal that hints at a bullish outlook.
Omicron optimism (for now), Fed speculation continue rocking the dollar as 2022 kicks off Premium
The most important market-mover is Omicron – the highly contagious COVID-19 variant. After roughly six weeks, we know that it is extremely contagious but causes less severe disease than previous strains such as Delta. Markets currently see the glass half-full.