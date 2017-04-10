USD/JPY: bouncing from the lower end of the weekly range

USD/JPY Current price: 112.61

The USD/JPY pair recovers from a daily low of 112.31 following the release of the ADP report, which came in above market's expectations. The survey shows that the private sector added 135,000 new jobs in September, above the 125K expected, while August figure was revised down to 228K from 237K. The pair has been trading within a 110 pips range ever since the week started, and may see some action during the upcoming hours, particularly if US upcoming data diverges from market's expectations. The absence of surprises there will likely see the pair extending its range until next Friday, when the US will release its Nonfarm Payroll report. From a technical point of view, the pair is now neutral, as in the 4 hours chart, the price remains well-above a bullish 100 SMA, whilst technical indicators have bounced within negative territory, hovering right below their mid-lines. As commented on previous updates, the price would need to break above last week's high of 113.25 to be able to extend its advance, whilst below this week low of 112.21, the pair can extend its decline down to the 111.50/60 region.

Support levels: 112.20 111.90 111.55

Resistance levels: 113.00 113.25 113.50

