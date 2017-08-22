USD/JPY: bounce seems corrective for now

The USD/JPY pair consolidates right below a daily high of 109.47, as demand for safe-haven assets eased. Stocks trade in the green in Europe, although US Treasury yields remain subdued, with the 10-year note benchmark steady at Monday's close of 2.18%, preventing the pair from advancing further. The pair has bounced once again from the 108.40/50 region, where it bottomed last Friday, but the current recovery stalled short of Friday's high of 109.59, the level to surpass to get a more constructive picture in the short term. In the 4 hours chart, the price continues developing below bearish moving averages, with the 100 SMA no providing the next intraday resistance around the 110.00 figure. Technical indicators in the mentioned chart have entered positive territory, but the upward momentum is limited, and upcoming movements have more to do with US assets' behaviors during the next hours than with technical readings.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.