USD/JPY: boosted by Central Banks

USD/JPY Current price: 111.37

The USD/JPY pair trades at fresh 2-week highs above the 111.00 level, boosted by Central Banks' announcements during the past days. Not only the Fed decided to maintain its rate hike path, but the BOJ opened doors for retrieving easing sometime in the future in the Thursday's meeting. As usual, Governor Kuroda sounded optimistic over inflation, expecting it to rise gradually, adding that they will adjust monetary policy as needed in order to maintain the ongoing recovery towards the 2% inflation target, adding that there's no pre-set course in monetary policy.

Get Forex Headlines by Email The hottest stories of the currency markets in your inbox Subscribe

The pair trades near its daily high ahead of the release of US housing data and Wall Street's opening, presenting a bullish stance short term. There's a key resistance at 111.60, where the pair has now the 100 DMA. In the 4 hours chart, the price is nearing a horizontal 200 SMA, a few pips below the mentioned 111.60 region , while technical indicators keep heading north within overbought readings, as the price advanced almost 100 pips above its 100 SMA, all of which maintains the risk towards the upside. Aiding the pair are equities, modestly up in Asia and Europe, while yields remain mute, still below the lows achieved after the US election outcome last November.

Support levels: 110.90 110.60 110.20

Resistance levels: 111.60 112.00 112.45

View Live Chart for the USD/JPY