Japan: In the final estimate for Japan, the real GDP remained stagnant in the last quarter of 2022, falling short of the initial report of a 0.2% increase. This result narrowly prevented the Japanese economy from experiencing two consecutive quarters of contraction. The primary factor contributing to the GDP outcome was a decline in domestic demand, as private spending only grew by 0.3% qoq, which was less than the initial forecast. Overall, the Japanese economy grew by 1.1% in 2022, compared to 2.1% in 2021.
China: In February, China experienced a deceleration in its year-on-year CPI inflation from 2.1% to 1.0%, and a further contraction in PPI inflation from -0.8% to -1.4%. The decline in consumer inflation was influenced by lower food prices, indicating a lack of strong consumer demand even after the reopening of the economy. This situation allows Chinese policymakers to focus on supporting the economy, particularly through monetary measures, as there is no significant inflationary pressure to contain.
EU: The European Commission (EC) released preliminary fiscal guidelines yesterday to assist member states in crafting their fiscal budgets for next year. These guidelines were published in light of the general escape clause being expected to be deactivated. The fiscal guidance for 2024 is largely based on the EC's suggested reform of the EU economic governance framework, as long as it aligns with the current framework's spirit. The member states have yet to agree on how to reform the fiscal rules. Additionally, the EC stated that due to the ongoing high uncertainty in the macroeconomic outlook, a decision on whether to place member states under the excessive deficit procedure will be postponed by another year to 2024. This means that any decision will be based on the outturn data for 2023.
USD/JPY: BoJ policy meeting comes into focus
During the Asian trading session yesterday, the yen has experienced the most significant movement amongst G10 currencies.
The yen's overnight rebound has caused USD/JPY to drop even further below yesterday's high of 135.95, hitting an intra-day low.
Technical resistance, provided by the 200-day moving average at 137.47, has prevented USD/JPY from closing above yesterday's high.
Fundamentally, the yen's rebound may be due to some position adjustments ahead of today's BoJ policy meeting.
Although no further adjustments to YCC are expected until new Governor Ueda takes office next month, there is still a possibility of further tweaks to YCC control today.
This is because the BoJ is concerned about the JGB market's functioning, which has not improved as they had hoped after policy changes were made at the December policy meeting. Although no change in policy is expected, tomorrow's BoJ meeting poses some upside risk for the yen. In other news from Japan, the economy grew much weaker than anticipated at the end of last year, with flat growth in Q4, falling below the consensus expectation of 0.2% growth. This narrow avoidance of a technical recession came after contracting by -0.3% in Q3, with weaker than expected private consumption (0.3%) and a greater than expected drag from private inventories being the primary drivers of the downside surprise. Despite loose policy settings being appropriate, the weak performance of Japan's economy does not rule out further adjustments to YCC to improve the JGB market's functioning.
Following further comments from Fed Chair Powell in front of Congress yesterday, the USD/JPY has retreated from its intra-day high of 137.91.
Powell clarified the Fed's new hawkish policy guidance and emphasized that no decision has been made on whether to revert to a larger 50bps hike at the next FOMC meeting on March 22nd.
He stated that the release of the latest NFP report tomorrow will be crucial in determining whether the Fed steps up the pace of tightening this month.
Powell also reiterated that the effects of monetary policy tightening on the economy are long and variable and highly uncertain, and that slowing down the pace of rate hikes this year would allow the Fed to see more of those effects as they come in.
However, the smaller than expected pullback in job openings reported in yesterday's JOLTS report indicates that labour demand has not softened as much as hoped yet, leaving market participants wary of the risk of more strong US data. As a result, expectations for a 50bps hike this month remain at around a 72.64% probability.
ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd ("ACY AU") is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067.
