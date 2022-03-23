In today's live stream, Coach Dale Pinkert said "GBPUSD will make one more low under 1.30''. He showed Fib entries for long EURGBP and is looking still for $1970 Gold.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends slide toward 1.0950 amid risk aversion
EUR/USD continues to push lower after dropping below 1.1000 on Wednesday and trades deep in negative territory. With Wall Street's main indexes falling sharply after the opening bell, the greenback continues to gather strength as a safe haven and weighs on the pair.
GBP/USD stays on the back foot, trades below 1.3200
GBP/USD broke below 1.3200 after testing 1.3300 earlier in the day, pressured by the negative shift witnessed in risk sentiment. UK Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) announced that it lowered the 2021/2022 tax year growth expectation to 3.8% from 6%.
Gold climbs back above $1,930 level amid cautious market mood
Gold regained traction on Wednesday amid the lack of progress in the Russia-Ukraine peace talks. The Fed’s hawkish outlook, elevated US bond yields could act as a headwind for the precious metal.
Breaking: Cardano price surpasses $1 for the first time in over a month
Cardano price has gained enough bullish pressure to break through the psychological $1 resistance barrier. This is the first time in over a month that ADA is able to overcome such a significant hurdle.
TLRY $6, $6.50 calls expiring on Friday jump 200%
Tilray stock is trading up 4.2% at $5.92 about 45 minutes into Wednesday's session. Shares spiked up to $6.30 at the open but have steadily lost ground as the session has progressed.