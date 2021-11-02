EUR/JPY, CAD/JPY, USD/JPY
USDJPY best at support at 113.40/30 again today.
EURJPY up one day, down the next day in the sideways trend for over a week. Becoming more erratic & therefore difficult to trade.
CADJPY was also more random & more erratic last week, although shorts at first resistance at 9240/60 work again yesterday with a 70 pip profit offered this morning.
Daily analysis
USDJPY first support again at 113.40/30. Longs need stops below 113.20 so the risk is very small. A break lower is a sell signal targeting 113.00/112.90 & 112.60/50 for profit taking on shorts.
Longs at 113.40/30 target 113.80/90. We should pause here but further gains meet minor resistance at last week's high of 114.25/30. Strong resistance at the October high of 114.50/70. Shorts need stops above 114.80. A break higher is a medium-term buy signal.
EURJPY first support at 131.60/40, stop below 131.35. A break lower is a sell signal initially targeting 130.90 & we could hold here initially, maybe even bounce to 131.40/50. Further losses meet an important buying opportunity at 130.40/20 with stops below 130.00.
First resistance at 132.20/30. Above 132.40 can target 132.90, perhaps as far as strong resistance at October's high of 133.30/50.
CADJPY shorts at first resistance at 9240/60 worth a try again targeting 9200 & 9175 (hit as I write). A buying opportunity at 9120/00 with stops below 9090.
Gains are likely to be limited with first resistance at 9240/60. However a break higher retests October's high at 9295/9305.
