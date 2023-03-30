CADJPY made a low for the day at support at 9575/55 & shot higher to my targets as far as 9740, reaching 9800. Resistance at 9810/30. Shorts need stops above 9850. A break higher is a buy signal targeting 9900 & 9930/40.
Shorts at 9810/30 can target 9760/55 & 9710/00.
AUDJPY made a low for the day just 5 pips above support at 8770/50 & headed higher as expected to targets of8810 & 8860/70. A high for the day only 13 pips above.
First support at 8830/10 could hold the downside this morning at least. However the best support is at 8780/60. Longs need stops below 8740.
USDJPY beat strong resistance at 131.50/70 for a buy signal targeting 132.30/35 & 132.75/85.
A high for the day exactly at this target. The pair are overbought short term & hitting resistance so could turn lower today. However I think shorts are risky. I prefer to wait for a dip to 131.80/60 for a buying opportunity with stop below 131.30.
If you do try a short, stop above 133.20. A break higher targets 133.60/70 & 134.00/10.
NZDJPY shorts at strong resistance at 8140/60 stopped on the break above 8180. We have reached 8225 & can target 8280/90 now. (A high for the day only 3 pips below).
Support at 8180/60. Longs need stops below 8130.
