USD/JPY: bears target now 108.12

The USD/JPY pair sunk to its lowest since April 21st, falling down to 109.27 and trading a handful of pips above it ahead of Wall Street's opening, fueled by safe-havens demand on rising tension in the Middle East. News that multiple countries from the region cut ties with Qatar, accused of backing religious extremism, weighed on market's mood. Additionally fueled by persistent dollar's weakness, and falling US yields, with the 10-year note benchmark currently at 2.15%. The pair is poised to extend its decline down to 108.12, April 17th low completing there a 100% retracement of its latest bullish run. The 4 hours chart shows that the price is further below a bearish 100 SMA that extends its decline below the 200 SMA, while technical indicators have lost downward momentum, now consolidating within extreme oversold territory. Nevertheless, the pair has room to extend its decline on renewed selling interest below 109.30, moreover if US stocks follow their overseas counterparts.

