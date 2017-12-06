USD/JPY: bears still in the driver's seat

The USD/JPY pair trades sub 110.00 early US session, for once, ignoring a modest uptick in US Treasury yields and with dollar's broad weakness leading the way lower. Stocks trade in the red worldwide, keeping the yen on demand. An attempt to break above 110.50 the 61.8% retracement of its latest bullish run, late last week, failed, another sign that the bears remain in the driver seat. Technically, the 4 hours chart shows that the price remained also below a bearish 100 SMA, this last around 110.80, while technical indicators head south, having already crossed their mid-lines also favoring a new leg lower on an extension below 109.80 the daily low.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.