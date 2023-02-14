USD/JPY: Bearish triple zigzag pattern likely to complete near 121.66

The current USDJPY structure shows the formation of a bearish trend, which takes the form of a triple zigzag of the primary degree. It is possible that the sub- waves have been completed to date.
However, the second intervening wave looks like a fully completed double zigzag consisting of intermediate sub-waves (W)-(X)-(Y), so it can be considered complete.
Thus, in the near future, a fall in the wave may begin towards 121.66. At that level, wave will be at 76.4% of wave.
In an alternative scenario, within the bearish double zigzag, only the first actionary wave is completed, and the intervening wave is still under development.
It is possible that in the near future the growth will continue in the wave towards 142.52. The intervening wave may take the form of a triple zigzag (W)-(X)-(Y)-(X)-(Z), as shown on the chart.
At the specified price point, wave will be at 61.8% along the Fibonacci lines of wave.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
