USDJPY suggests that the formation of a global cycle impulse could have been completed not so long ago. Then the fall of the exchange rate and the construction of a new bearish trend began.
Perhaps the market is developing a bearish triple zigzag of the primary degree Ⓦ-Ⓧ-Ⓨ-Ⓧ-Ⓩ. It is possible that the sub-waves Ⓦ-Ⓧ-Ⓨ have been completed to date.
Thus, in the near future we can expect the completion of the second intervening wave Ⓧ, after which it is possible to fall in the wave Ⓩ to 123.559. At that level, wave Ⓩ will be at 61.8% of wave Ⓨ.
Alternatively, it is assumed that in the bearish double zigzag, only the first actionary wave Ⓦ is completed, and the intervening wave Ⓧ is still under development.
It is possible that in the near future the price growth may continue in the wave Ⓧ to the level of 139.60.
At that level, wave Ⓧ will be at 50% along the Fibonacci lines of wave Ⓦ.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats below 1.0900 amid mixed ECB commentary
EUR/USD has lost its traction and pulled away from the multi-month it set above 1.0900 earlier in the day. Mixed comments from European Central Bank officials regarding the rate outlook and the cautious market mood seems to be limiting the Euro's upside for the time being.
GBP/USD drops toward 1.2350 as US Dollar rebounds
GBP/USD turned south and dropped toward 1.2350 during the European trading hours on Monday. With the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield recovering above 3.5%, the US Dollar stays resilient against its rivals and weighs on the pair.
Gold continues to fluctuate in tight range above $1,920
Gold price is moving up and down in a narrow channel above $1,920 on Monday amid a lack of high-impact data releases. The modest rebound witnessed in the US Treasury bond yields doesn't allow XAU/USD to gain traction despite the US Dollar's uninspiring performance.
Is Bitcoin bull run in jeopardy despite bullish sentiment among long-term BTC holders?
Bitcoin price witnessed increased volatility in the last seven days (since January 16) driven by a mix of factors, including trader sentiment, Bitcoin velocity, and various technical indicators, like the MVRV and RPV ratios.
The Week Ahead: US Q4 GDP, PCE, Tesla and Microsoft results
Having started the first half of last year with two successive quarters of negative GDP growth, the US economy saw a return to positive GDP growth in Q3, of 3.2%, after a late upgrade from, 2.9% at the end of last year, with personal consumption coming in at 2.3%.