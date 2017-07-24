USD/JPY: Bearish towards 110.00

USD/JPY Current price: 110.81

The USD/JPY pair fell down to 110.61 this Monday, holding nearby early US session with little action across the board, as the market is now focused on the upcoming Fed monetary policy meeting, which outcome will be seen next Wednesday. Data coming from Japan was generally soft, with the Nikkei Flash manufacturing PMI dropped to an eight-month low of 52.2 in July from 52.4 in June, while the Leading Index increased modestly when compared to April up to 104.6 from 104.2 in April. The Coincident index that reflects the current economic activity fell to 115.8 in May from a revised 117.1 in the prior month. Despite the absence of volume around the pair, the risk remains towards the downside short term, backed by broad dollar's weakness and intraday technical readings, given that in the 4 hours chart, the price is comfortable below the 61.8% retracement of its latest rally, the immediate resistance at 110.90, while technical indicators hover directionless around oversold readings. Additional declines below the daily low, should see the decline extending towards 110.00, and beyond if the greenback remains under selling pressure.

Support levels: 110.60 110.30 110.00

Resistance levels: 110.90 111.20 111.60

View Live Chart for the USD/JPY