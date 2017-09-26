USD/JPY: bearish potential limited, despite risk aversion

USD/JPY Current price: 111.93

The American dollar is firmer against all of its major rivals, included the safe-haven yen, despite risk aversion dominated the firsts trading hours of the day. Escalating tension between North Korea and the US backed demand for the JPY, although the pair was unable to pierce the key support at 111.40, the 23.6% retracement of this month's bullish run. The Bank of Japan released the minutes of its latest meeting at the beginning of the day, but the pair barely reacted to the no-news event, as the Central Bank maintained its economic policy unchanged. The upcoming US session will bring fresh US housing data, while later on the afternoon, Fed's head Yellen will speak on inflation and monetary policy. There are little chances that she may say something new to what the market already heard last week, but investors will be anyway scrutinizing each single word she says.

From a technical point of view, the pair presents a neutral stance short term, hovering right below the 112.00 level, although the upside remains favored in the longer run, as long as the mentioned Fibonacci support limits intraday declines. In the 4 hours chart, technical indicators have lost upward strength once reaching their mid-lines, but the 100 and 200 SMAs keep grinding higher below the current level, indicating limited selling interest around the pair. To confirm further intraday advances, the pair needs to accelerate above 112.30, aiming then to retest the monthly high of 112.71.

Support levels: 111.85 111.40 111.10

Resistance levels: 112.30 112.70 113.15

