USD/JPY: bearish on risk-aversion

After spending most of the Asian session confined to a tight range, the USD/JPY pair resumed its decline following BOE's announcement, holding near its daily low of 110.25 ahead of Wall Street's opening. The soft tone of equities and retracing US Treasury yields weighed on the pair, while poor macroeconomic data released overnight and the latest Bank of England decision spurred demand for safe-haven assets. US better-than-expected weekly unemployment claims just released, helped the pair bounced modestly, but the risk remains towards the downside according to technical readings, as in the 4 hours chart, technical indicators have turned south , with the Momentum within neutral territory but the RSI indicator already below its mid-line, anticipating some further declines around 44. In th mentioned chart, the 100 SMA accelerated below the 200 SMA well above the current level, in line with the dominant bearish trend.

