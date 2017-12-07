USD/JPY: bearish momentum below 112.80/90

USD/JPY Current price: 114.32

The USD/JPY pair extended its decline during Asian trading hours down to 113.31, settling afterwards at 113.52 where it spent most of the last two sessions. Fed's head Yellen will testify before the Congress, with the text being released 90 minutes ahead of the event. The market will likely have a first reaction to this text, but could turn cautious ahead of the Q&A later on the day. In the meantime, the pair has lost its appeal and seems poised to extend its current downward move, as it broke below the base of the ascendant channel that led the way since late June. In the 4 hours chart, moving averages maintain their upward slopes well below the current level, whilst technical indicators stand within bearish territory, with limited bearish strength. Below the daily low, the pair has a strong static support around 112.80/90, which needs to be broken to confirm a bearish continuation.

Support levels: 113.30 112.85 112.50

Resistance levels: 114.45 114.85 115.30

