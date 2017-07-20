USD/JPY: bearish, despite BOJ

USD/JPY Current price: 112.13

The USD/JPY pair got a modest boost from the Bank of Japan, advancing up to 112.41 on the news, but stabilizing around 112.10 afterwards, where it holds after Wall Street's opening. As largely expected, the central bank kept its ongoing policy unchanged, but Kuroda and Co. postponed their estimation on when inflation will reach their 2% target by a year, towards the 2019 fiscal period, weighing on the Asian currency. US yields, however, helped it back up, as the 10-year note benchmark fell down to 2.25% from previous 2.27%. The 4 hours chart shows that the rally stalled at the 38.2% retracement of the latest weekly advance, contained below the level and technically neutral, as the price holds between horizontal moving averages, whilst technical indicators turned lower around their mid-lines, lacking clear directional strength. Anyway, the pair needs to break below 111.60 to confirm a bearish extension, while advances will be likely seen as selling opportunities.

Support levels: 111.60 111.20 110.90

Resistance levels: 112.30 112.80 113.25

View Live Chart for the USD/JPY