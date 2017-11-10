USD/JPY: bearish below 111.85, FOMC minutes hold the key

The USD/JPY pair remained under some selling pressure in a relatively quiet trade on Wednesday and drifted back closer to 2-week lows touched in the previous session. Today's upbeat release of Core Machinery Orders from Japan provided an initial boost to the Japanese Yen. Against the backdrop of reviving safe-haven demand, on heightened geopolitical tensions over the Korean peninsula, skepticism over a potential US tax overhaul before the end of the year kept the US Dollar bulls on the back-foot and collaborated to the pair's weaker tone through early NA session.

Today's key focus, however, would remain on the publication of the FOMC minutes from the September monetary policy meeting, where the Fed did not raise interest rates but announce to start trimming its massive $4.2 trillion balance sheet in October. The odds of December rate hike have now surged to 91% and hence, a vote of confidence in the US economy should provide a temporary lift to the greenback.

Technically, the pair now seems to have broken down from its 2-week old trading range and the bearish break would be confirmed once the pair weakens below the very important 200-day SMA support near the 111.85 region. A convincing break through the mentioned support is likely to accelerate the fall towards mid-111.00s before the pair eventually drops to the 111.00 neighborhood, marking 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of its latest leg of up-move from 107.32 to 113.44 level.

Meanwhile, on the upside, 112.40-45 area now seems to act as immediate resistance, above which the pair is likely to make a fresh attempt towards reclaiming the 113.00 handle before darting towards an important supply zone near the 113.25-30 region.