USD/JPY: bearish acceleration expected below 108.80

USD/JPY Current price: 109.04

The Japanese yen appreciated sharply as investors rushed to safety on Thursday, in a mixture of rising political jitters in the US, as Trump-related scandals continue to intervene with the governments' agenda, a the terror attack that took place in Barcelona, Spain. Stocks trading in the red worldwide, and US T-yields sharply lower, helped the USD/JPY fell down to 108.95, now barely holding above 109.00 ahead of Wall Street's opening, and with no signs of changing route. The 4 hours chart shows that the pair keeps retreating from a bearish 100 SMA after meeting selling interest on an attempt to surpass it earlier this week, whilst technical indicators head firmly lower within oversold territory. The pair is down, not only on risk aversion but also on dollar's self weakness, which means that any bounce will likely be temporal, and attract selling interest, while a break below 108.80, June's low and the immediate support, will favor a steady decline towards the 108.10 price zone.

Support levels: 108.80 108.45 108.10

Resistance levels: 109.30 109.70 110.05

View Live Chart for the USD/JPY