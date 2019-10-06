USD/JPY Current price: 108.65

Risk appetite helped the pair bounce, although there's no significant follow-through.

A holiday in Europe and a scarce US macroeconomic calendar will likely keep USD/JPY within familiar levels.

The USD/JPY pair gapped higher at the weekly opening, as news that the US and Mexico reached an agreement over migration and tariffs boosted high-yielding assets in detriment of the safe-haven Yen. Easing fears weighed on demand for Government bonds, with US Treasury yields above last week's highs. Japanese data released overnight was mixed, as the Q1 GDP was upwardly revised to 0.6% QoQ and an annualized rate of 2.2% from 0.5% and 2.1% respectively. The trade deficit, however, was much larger than anticipated in April, with the Trade Balance printing ¥-982.0B vs. the ¥-664.3B expected. Bank Lending in May rose by more than anticipated, up by 2.6% when compared to the previous month. This Monday, the US macroeconomic calendar has little scheduled, as it will only publish April JOLTS Job Openings and the result of short-term bill auctions.

The USD/JPY pair trades in the 108.60 region, having left a small unfilled gap at 108.18, now hovering around the 38.2% retracement of its latest daily decline, still unable to clear the level. In the 4 hours chart, the 20 SMA advances modestly, now converging with the 23.6% retracement of the mentioned slide at around 108.30, while technical indicators stand within positive levels, the momentum advancing but below Friday's high, and the RSI is directionless at around 57. The 100 SMA in the mentioned chart maintains its bearish slope at 109.20, a handful of pips above the 61.8% retracement of the same slump, making of the area a critical resistance to surpass to anticipate more gains ahead.

Support levels: 108.25 107.90 107.55

Resistance levels: 108.90 109.30 109.55

