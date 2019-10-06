USD/JPY Current price: 108.65
- Risk appetite helped the pair bounce, although there's no significant follow-through.
- A holiday in Europe and a scarce US macroeconomic calendar will likely keep USD/JPY within familiar levels.
The USD/JPY pair gapped higher at the weekly opening, as news that the US and Mexico reached an agreement over migration and tariffs boosted high-yielding assets in detriment of the safe-haven Yen. Easing fears weighed on demand for Government bonds, with US Treasury yields above last week's highs. Japanese data released overnight was mixed, as the Q1 GDP was upwardly revised to 0.6% QoQ and an annualized rate of 2.2% from 0.5% and 2.1% respectively. The trade deficit, however, was much larger than anticipated in April, with the Trade Balance printing ¥-982.0B vs. the ¥-664.3B expected. Bank Lending in May rose by more than anticipated, up by 2.6% when compared to the previous month. This Monday, the US macroeconomic calendar has little scheduled, as it will only publish April JOLTS Job Openings and the result of short-term bill auctions.
The USD/JPY pair trades in the 108.60 region, having left a small unfilled gap at 108.18, now hovering around the 38.2% retracement of its latest daily decline, still unable to clear the level. In the 4 hours chart, the 20 SMA advances modestly, now converging with the 23.6% retracement of the mentioned slide at around 108.30, while technical indicators stand within positive levels, the momentum advancing but below Friday's high, and the RSI is directionless at around 57. The 100 SMA in the mentioned chart maintains its bearish slope at 109.20, a handful of pips above the 61.8% retracement of the same slump, making of the area a critical resistance to surpass to anticipate more gains ahead.
Support levels: 108.25 107.90 107.55
Resistance levels: 108.90 109.30 109.55
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from 11-week highs amid ECB, trade news
EUR/USD is struggling around 1.1300, off the highs. The US and Mexico have reached a deal, removing the threat of tariffs. The ECB is reportedly worried about the exchange rate and considers a rate cut.
GBP/USD extends its falls as UK GDP drops by 0.4% in April
GBP/USD is falling toward 1.2650. UK GDP dropped by 0.4% in April, far worse than expected. The UK leadership contest begins today with candidates launching their bids.
USD/JPY: Bulls regain poise, tests weekly tops near 108.70
The bullish momentum in USD/JPY regained traction last hour, now testing the weekly tops near 108.70 region, as the bulls draw support from the US-Mexico trade progress-led risk-on rally in Asian equities and a broad-based US dollar recovery.
Gold risk reversals hit highest since 2011 on call demand
Risk reversals on gold (XAU/USD), a gauge of calls to puts on the yellow metal, rose to their highest level since September 2011 on Monday, indicating investors are adding bets to position for further strength prolonged strength in the safe-haven metal.
Gold drops to multi-day lows, around $1325 level
Gold remained under some heavy selling pressure through the early European session and dropped to multi-day lows, around the $1325 region in the last hour.