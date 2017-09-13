USD/JPY: at a critical conjuncture

USD/JPY Current price: 110.09

The USD/JPY pair holds barely above the 110.00 level after a short-lived attempt to break below it, having topped for the day so far at 110.28. The pair is waiting for some definitions coming with Wall Street's opening, as yields are quietly consolidating around Tuesday's closing levels, whilst the US is about to release its August Producer Price Index. While related to inflation, the report won't be as relevant as Thursday's CPI data, especially ahead of the Fed's monetary policy meeting next week.

From a technical point of view, the pair has filled the gap left at 110.25 in the previous weekly opening, failing to rally beyond it afterwards, usually a sign that the market will now try to change course and send it back lower, mostly considering that there's another unfilled gap from this weekly opening, at 107.82. Anyway, the pair is too close to its recent highs to confirm a short term top, and upcoming behavior will be more likely related to risk sentiment and yields than anything else. In the meantime, the 4 hours chart shows that the price remains above its 100 and 200 SMAs, which have lost their bearish strength, whilst technical indicators have corrected from overbought readings, but remain well into positive territory, all of which maintains the risk towards the upside. Beyond the daily high, the pair has cope to extend its advance towards the 110.60 region first, whilst beyond it, 111.05 comes next. A slide through 109.80 on the other hand, increases the risk of a bearish extension during US trading hours.

Support levels: 109.80 109.30 109.00

Resistance levels: 110.25 110.60 111.05

