Dale covers the Cable breakdown, the ABC pattern in USDJPY and Yield peaking. He covers WTI in a Weather Market.
EUR/USD stabilizes near 1.0800 ahead of this week's key data
EUR/USD continues to fluctuate in a relatively tight channel at around 1.0800 on Monday. Although there is a positive shift seen in risk mood, Investors refrain from taking large positions ahead of this week's high-impact data releases from the Euro area and the US.
GBP/USD struggles to recover above 1.2600
After rising above 1.2600 at the beginning of the week, GBP/USD lost its traction and retreated below that level. The bullish opening in Wall Street helps the pair hold its ground in the American session as investors prepare for this week's high-impact data releases.
Gold climbs above $1,920 as US yields edge lower
Gold price gathered bullish momentum and advanced beyond $1,920 in the second half of the day on Monday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield started to edge lower toward 4.2%, helping XAU/USD stretch higher in the absence of important data releases.
Shibarium goes live with smooth withdrawals of BONE, SHIB, LEASH, WETH tokens confirmed by Shytoshi Kusama
Shiba Inu ecosystem’s Layer 2 chain, Shibarium, is live after a botched mainnet launch on August 16. While users lost access to their Ethereum and BONE tokens when they were “paused” on the Shibarium bridge, Shytoshi Kusama and SHIB developers worked to reinstate withdrawals.
Focus turns to key data releases this week
Focus this week will turn to US non-farm payrolls, ISM manufacturing, Chinese PMI and Euro Flash inflation for August. We have a slow start to an otherwise interesting week where markets will likely digest the signals from the Jackson Hole speeches on Friday.