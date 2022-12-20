Merry Christmas and glad tidings to Fxstreet, friends, subscribers and readers as God's blessings arrived much earlier than expected. In previous years as posted prior, trade durations lasted 5 to 8 weeks on a 1000 pip trade. Long term target trades for 18 currency pairs began posting December 12 and targets nearly achieved destinations within 1 week.

Trade results: USD/JPY and JPY cross Pairs +3500 ish pips. CAD/JPY fell an additional 300 pips from 103.00's in a previous post. And to 97.10 lows at +600 pips total from 103.00's.

While +3500 pips profits were banked, actual targets failed to achieve but targets are mathematical certainties so no worries and fear not my friends as I bring correct trades and profits to all as I did in 2012. The difference from 2012 is I learned how to factor trades much easier and for far more profits using literally a Pen, paper and $5 calculator.

While focus today is USD/JPY and JPY cross pairs, 12 currencies remain to targets and trades.

As written, if I had my way and means, I would earn every trader fortunes and start a conveyor belt of profits but nobody is interested in trader profits these days. Not websites, trade services, currency analysts. Everybody earns money in markets from not trading.

All possibly understand the "Lost Price" and all this central bank Macro pabulum is meaningless to a market price.

Targets were posted in increments to follow trade to targets. This is done for daily and weekly trades.

Trade Results and New Trades.

USD/JPY targets 138.39, 137.15, 129.65, 125.58. Highs 138.00's to 131.98. +700 ish pips.

GBP/JPY targets 166.21, 164.10, 159.87, 159.77. Highs 168.00's, lows 160.27. + 800 ish pips.

EUR/JPY targets 141.49, 137.88, 135.31, 134.48. Highs 145.00's, lows 140.14. +500 ish pips.

CAD/JPY targets 98.26, 96.07, 95.03. Highs 103.00's or 101.00's, Lows 96.68. +500ish pips.

AUD/JPY targets 92.46, 89.31, 88.45, 87.93. Highs 93.00's, lows 88.00. +500 ish pips.

NZD/JPY targets 84.79, 82.29, 81.19. Highs 88.15, Lows 83.72. +500 ish pips.

USD/JPY

Continue shorts to target 129.56. Big line break is located at 125.78. Current range 125.78 - 136.95.

Strategy. Allow a correction. Any price above or near 136.95 then short again to target. Much profits remain.

GBP/JPY Big line break now 156.62, 153.00's and 152.00's. Continue shorts to target 159.83 and 159.72. Solid lines 164.01 and 165.72.

EUR/JPY big lines 135.30 and 131.00's to 129.00's. Target 137.46, Any price above 141.58 is game for shorts.

Upon target completion, reverse the trade immediately and hurry for extra pips.

Next posts: CAD/JPY, AUD/JPY and NZD/JPY. Same strategy, continue shorts.