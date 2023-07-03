The BOJ and Ministry of Finance Trade index as GDP and Imports / Exports was created and seriously upgraded in 2017 at the same time as the 2016 YCC bands, QE, BOJ bond purchases, alignment of the JGB Yield Curve and Inflation target at 2% and higher. The BOJ truly mobilized correctly and aligned an economic powerhouse of indicators.
The lost Decade of the 1990's and 2000's risks becoming the powerful economic nation of the 2020's. USD/JPY traded 99.00's in 2016 and today 145.00's.
Last for the BOJ Trade and Intervention questions to the series is the Corporate Goods Price Index in relation to Imports and Exports. The Corporate Goods Price Index is Producer Prices or how much to Manufacture certain items for Exports. The additional dimension to the index is the Yen Basis to understand exchange rates in reltion to overall Imports and exports trade.
Blue = Producer Prices = All Commodities, Year vs Year Change. 2020 base year.
Red = Services Producer Prices, 2015 Base year.
May = Producer Price Services 5.1 Vs 1.9 for All Commodities.
April = 5.9 Vs 1.8.
March = 7.4 Vs 1.8.
The GDP side of the trade index was negative for 6 months since 2016 while the index value Vs the United States massively expanded particularly from the dark days of the 1990's to 2000’s when Japan trade was truly a disaster. From January 2000 to 2005 / 2006 for example, the GDP side to the index was negative every month.
The GDP side to the index answers the question how high or low will GDP rise or fall based on trade. Lows achieved 0.2 in 2016 and steadily rose to 1.5 highs for a mid point at about 0.85. At current 1.0 and positive, GDP should report positive numbers particularly as Japan trade is slated for beauty and positive for a very long time.
The yearly release of the index occurs every April to align with Japan’s Fiscal Government budgets. The index data is released on the same day as the every 3 month trade balance numbers. Most important is the Index rather than the balance of payment release because trade is understood from a deeper perspective.
On the import side is Oil and Commodity prices. Japan uses Sour Oil and only Iran and a few Gulf States export and produce Sour Oil. Currently, Japan Imports 29% of Japan's required Oil from Qatar, 32% from the United Arab Emirates and 1% from Oman.
The high price of Oil limits exports. The commodity side addresses Copper / Steel and any metals / Goods used in the manufacturing process for such items as Motor Vehicles, Computers and ITT.
But as long as Exports remain positive and powerful then Imports are minor and small in relation to exports. Exports is a Lazer beam focus to the BOJ and consumes the research and data.
Trading currencies and other financial instruments carries a degree of loss and possible loss of entire investments. Please managed your own risks, stop loss, and margins requirements.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers above 1.0900 after weak US data
EUR/USD gathered recovery momentum and climbed above 1.0900 in the American session on Monday. Disappointing ISM Manufacturing PMI survey from the US caused the US Dollar to come under modest bearish pressure, fuelling the pair's rebound.
GBP/USD struggles to hold above 1.2700
GBP/USD gained traction and climbed to a session high above 1.2720 before retreating back below 1.2700. Although the US Dollar struggles to preserve its strength after weak PMI data, the cautious market stance doesn't allow the pair to gather recovery momentum.
Gold recovers above $1,920 as US yields edge lower
Gold price extended its rebound beyond $1,920 in the American session on Monday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in negative territory near 3.8% following the Manufacturing PMI report, helping XAU/USD continue to stretch higher.
Litecoin price holds above $100 even as on-chain metrics suggest downturn ahead
Litecoin network’s on-chain metrics signaled a bullish turn in LTC price last week, pushing its price up to a monthly high of $114.95 on Monday, but the altcoin might be on the cusp of a correction as some indicators have flipped bearish over the weekend.
S&P 500 Forecast: At 2023 high, index should continue advancing toward Friday jobs report
The S&P 500 index begins the week at a new high for the year based on the June 30 close at 4,450. The index has been on a steady upward trajectory since mid-March and shows no signs of stopping.