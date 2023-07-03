Share:

The BOJ and Ministry of Finance Trade index as GDP and Imports / Exports was created and seriously upgraded in 2017 at the same time as the 2016 YCC bands, QE, BOJ bond purchases, alignment of the JGB Yield Curve and Inflation target at 2% and higher. The BOJ truly mobilized correctly and aligned an economic powerhouse of indicators.

The lost Decade of the 1990's and 2000's risks becoming the powerful economic nation of the 2020's. USD/JPY traded 99.00's in 2016 and today 145.00's.

Last for the BOJ Trade and Intervention questions to the series is the Corporate Goods Price Index in relation to Imports and Exports. The Corporate Goods Price Index is Producer Prices or how much to Manufacture certain items for Exports. The additional dimension to the index is the Yen Basis to understand exchange rates in reltion to overall Imports and exports trade.

Blue = Producer Prices = All Commodities, Year vs Year Change. 2020 base year.

Red = Services Producer Prices, 2015 Base year.

May = Producer Price Services 5.1 Vs 1.9 for All Commodities.

April = 5.9 Vs 1.8.

March = 7.4 Vs 1.8.

The GDP side of the trade index was negative for 6 months since 2016 while the index value Vs the United States massively expanded particularly from the dark days of the 1990's to 2000’s when Japan trade was truly a disaster. From January 2000 to 2005 / 2006 for example, the GDP side to the index was negative every month.

The GDP side to the index answers the question how high or low will GDP rise or fall based on trade. Lows achieved 0.2 in 2016 and steadily rose to 1.5 highs for a mid point at about 0.85. At current 1.0 and positive, GDP should report positive numbers particularly as Japan trade is slated for beauty and positive for a very long time.

The yearly release of the index occurs every April to align with Japan’s Fiscal Government budgets. The index data is released on the same day as the every 3 month trade balance numbers. Most important is the Index rather than the balance of payment release because trade is understood from a deeper perspective.

On the import side is Oil and Commodity prices. Japan uses Sour Oil and only Iran and a few Gulf States export and produce Sour Oil. Currently, Japan Imports 29% of Japan's required Oil from Qatar, 32% from the United Arab Emirates and 1% from Oman.

The high price of Oil limits exports. The commodity side addresses Copper / Steel and any metals / Goods used in the manufacturing process for such items as Motor Vehicles, Computers and ITT.

But as long as Exports remain positive and powerful then Imports are minor and small in relation to exports. Exports is a Lazer beam focus to the BOJ and consumes the research and data.