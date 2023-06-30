The BOJ and most important ministry of Finance are most interested in Exports as Exports historically are the source of Japan's prosperity. Trade Balance reads as Exports Vs Imports and released every 3 months. The Japanese are vastly different to trade as they view trade for the first 10 days of every month and obtain trade data every month. Trade to Japan is derived an intense focus.
The BOJ and Ministry of Finance break down and analyze trade from Real Import and Real Export indices, by items, by nation then deflate the indices based on Real GDP. Each nation is assigned a Real Trade Balance index number and a number associated to the category of Exports and Imports such as Motor vehicles, ITT, Commodities and Intermediate Goods.
The Index eliminates price fluctuations and allows for a true view to Imports and Exports as a stand alone evaluation as trade balance numbers fail to accurately reflect the details of trade to except to highlight positive or negative balances.
In the BOJ's words, in order to assess the developments in exports and imports consistently with real GDP, it is useful to look at those developments on a real-value basis, after excluding the effects of price fluctuations. Moreover, as for real exports, data broken down by region and by goods enable a more multi-faceted analysis on the developments in Japan's real exports.
From this viewpoint, the Research and Statistics Department of the Bank of Japan (1) prepares data on real exports and real imports(main series) and (2) calculates real exports broken down by region and by goods(reference series). These data are released on the website on a regular basis.
The 10-day view for June
|June 2023
|June 2022
|Percent Change
|Exports
|2,782,663
|2,664,853
|4.4
|Imports
|2,748,133
|3,476,180
|-20.9
|Balance
|34,530
|811,327
What we know and learn is nothing, zero.
Real Exports: United States Vs Japan May 2023 Vs March 2022.
As a % of Real GDP = 1.0.
Index number 120.9. Historic high last 5 years = 126.00.
Motor Vehicles: 131.9.
Intermediate Goods: 93.1 = extremely low Vs 120 index.
ITT: 105.3.
Capital Goods: 110.9.
March 2022
As a % of Real GDP = 1.0.
United States index: 123.6.
Motor Vehicles: 112.1.
ITT : 119.3.
Intermediate Goods: 106.7.
Capital Goods: 127.9.
Exports in March 2022 faced a serious challenge and the BOJ intervened. Excluding Motor Vehicles for May 2023, every export is below the overall Index value.
Why many Japanese comments to USD/JPY is strictly derived from the Export Index as it tells a story for a negative trade balance for July 10 and purpose for intervention.
