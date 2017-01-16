USD/JPY analysis: yen's upward potential increases

USD/JPY Current price: 114.12

The USD/JPY pair fell to a fresh multi-month low of 113.61, as investors rushed into safe-haven assets following renewed speculation that the UK´s government will opt out for a hard Brexit. Stocks fell in Asia and Europe, although with the US on holidays, Yen's demand moderated in the US session, helping the pair to hold above the 114.00 figure, but not by much. During the upcoming Asian session, Japan will release its latest Industrial Production data, although there are good chances that the market will remain in wait-and-see mode ahead of upcoming May's speech. Technically, the risk is towards the downside, as the pair settled well below the 114.50 level, the 23.6% retracement of its latest weekly advance. In the 4 hours chart, the price is also well below its 100 and 200 SMAs, with the shortest accelerating its decline above the largest, whilst the RSI indicator consolidates near oversold territory, and the Momentum indicator advances within positive territory. Buyers on dips below 114.00 are still strong, yet if risk aversion persist, the pair will likely end up breaking below the level, and extend down to the 113.00/20 region, the next strong static support area.

Support levels: 114.00 113.65 113.20

Resistance levels: 114.70 115.20 115.60

