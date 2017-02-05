USD/JPY analysis: Yen weighed by Kuroda and yields
USD/JPY Current price: 112.11
The USD/JPY pair advanced up to 112.30, its highest since late March, ending the day above the 112.00 level, breaking higher after BOJ's Minutes showed that Governor Haruhiko Kuroda and Co. intend to maintain quantitative easing in place, even in the economy grows above its potential. Among other things, Kuroda said that a strong yen will likely delay reaching the 2% inflation goal. US bond yields continued advancing after US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin announced the possibility of issuing ultra-long term bonds on Monday, with the 10-year note benchmark flirting with 2.34% early US session, although they eased ahead of the close. Holding a few pips above a key Fibonacci support at 112.00, the 38.2% retracement of the late 2016 monthly rally, the 4 hours chart shows that the RSI indicator consolidates near overbought levels, while the Momentum retreated within positive territory before turning flat, reflecting the lack of follow-through rather than suggesting upward exhaustion. In the same chart, the price advanced further above its 100 and 200 SMAs that anyway present a neutral-to-bearish stance, these lasts indicating that bulls are not yet fully convinced.
Support levels: 112.00 111.60 111.20
Resistance levels: 112.45 112.90 113.30
